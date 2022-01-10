Submit Release
Graphalloy® Bushings: 34 Years in a Refinery Pump Application

In a tough pump service, Graphalloy Wear Parts achieve long-lasting success

YONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces a bushing life of 34 years in a vertical pump in light hydrocarbon service.

The refinery’s repair shop disassembled the pump and found the original Graphalloy bushings inside during a scheduled overhaul. These bushings had been installed in the pump in 1987 and were still going strong over three decades later. For perspective, these bushings operated over seven U.S. presidential administrations without any problems.

As part of the overhaul, the original bushings were replaced with new tin Babbitt Graphalloy bushings. Find out more about this long-lasting Graphalloy application on the Graphalloy website.

Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more. Graphalloy is self-lubricating, non-galling, and can handle temperature extremes.

NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.

To discuss your application further with Graphalloy sales engineers, contact sales(at)graphalloy(dot)com. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at https://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.

