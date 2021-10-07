Graphalloy® To Exhibit at Pumps & Valves Trade Show in Spain
Alex Lerchundi (Graphalloy Sales Representative for Spain & Portugal) and Dennis Rawle (Director Europe) will attend the trade showYONKERS, NY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of the self-lubricating, non-galling GRAPHALLOY® bushing material, announces their exhibit at the Pumps & Valves Trade Show in Bilbao, Spain, October 26-28, 2021.
Alex Lerchundi, Graphalloy Sales Representative for Spain & Portugal, and Dennis Rawle, Director Europe, will be at the booth to answer questions on the Graphalloy material and its success in tough pump applications- including low lubricity pumps, pumps that run-dry, and pumps that see high temperatures.
Exalto Bearings- cutlass rubber bearings for marine and pump applications- will also be part of the display. Exalto Bearings, like Graphalloy Bearings, are part of the Graphite Metallizing Corporation family of bearing materials.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bearings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
To discuss your application further with Graphalloy sales engineers, contact sales(at)graphalloy(dot)com. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at https://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.
