Inspirational Author, Joan E. Murray, Guides Readers On How To Go Deeper With God
A Life Rooted in Prayer, Can Deliver Powerful Breakthroughs
You will discover that even Jesus , the Son of God needed to pray as He faced His difficult assignments. Prayer kept Him steady as he journeyed toward each assignment....”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has one asked oneself, 'why should I pray?' “There are some people who do not pray often because they don’t know what to say,” says international Bible Teacher, Joan E. Murray. "I have found prayer to be a place of solace in the midst of the storms. When people paused to pray and seek His face, God was there to restore peace and hope to their hearts during times of devastation. In prayer, you get to share your most intimate needs with God. You also get to share the longings of your heart with Him, allowing you to then leave the burdens and cares at His feet. I call it "shedding the weight."
— Joan E. Murray
In her inspirational book, "I Must Pray: A Guide To a Powerful Prayer Life, Murray aim is to guide readers who are just starting to connect with God through prayer as well as encouragement for those who have battle scars from persevering in prayer. Woven throughout are examples of the Holy Spirit teaching what to do when the enemy tries to distract. Discover that even Jesus, the Son of God, needed to pray as He faced His difficult assignments. Prayer is a privileged access to the God of the universe. In these five thought-provoking chapters there are answers for combating prayerlessness and how to get results when one prays.
Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.
She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.
Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines, i.e..Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.
For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). Visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.
Author, Joan E. Murray - You Can TRUST Him - God Sees Me