DU QUOIN STATE FAIR CELEBRATES A CENTURY BY PLANTING 100 TREES

DU QUOIN, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair will celebrate 100 years when it kicks off August 26, 2022. To mark the century milestone, a project to plant 100 trees on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds was completed fittingly today on Earth Day. Different varieties of trees were chosen to be planted including the state tree of Illinois, the White Oak.

Several Du Quoin High School students, as well as a handful of local 4-H members helped complete the project around the grounds. Also on hand to help were First Lady MK Pritzker and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Director Jerry Costello II. "To see our youth come together, not only to celebrate 100 years of this great fair, but to help beautify these historic grounds is heartwarming," said First Lady MK Pritzker. "I look forward to watching these trees grow and become a part of these grounds as we celebrate the 100th Du Quoin State Fair in August."

"The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds have always been a special place for me and my family," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. "To play a part in helping improve and grow these grounds is an honor. These trees will be here for the next 100 years, leaving a legacy of work to preserve this land."

The Du Quoin State Fair also announced the theme for 2022 "Celebrating a Century". Honoring the 100th Anniversary of traditions that started as an event to attract people from all over southern Illinois, now attracts people from all of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri while also serving as a $6 million economic engine for the region.

"We have been looking forward to this milestone for a few years now," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "We are putting together an amazing 100th celebration and we are also asking for help from those who love the fair the most. We want our fairgoers to help us celebrate by sending in photos of their favorite memories at the fair. We thought it would be neat to see how far we have come over the last century and what fairgoers cherish most about the Du Quoin State Fair."

To submit your photos for the 100th Anniversary email them to agr.dqfairinfo@illinois.gov. The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair runs August 26-September 5.