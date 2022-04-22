Route 65 Bridge Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, April 25-27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on the Route 65 bridge over the closed portion of Verner Avenue between Millerton Avenue and the McKees Rocks Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #