Construction is scheduled to begin on I-94 near Streeter interchange

Bismarck, N.D. – Structure replacement is scheduled to begin April 22, on ND Highway 30 Interstate 94 bridge at exit 228. The project will consist of removing and replacing the existing bridge structure.

Traffic traveling north on Hwy 30 wanting to turn west on I-94 will be detoured east to Exit 230, utilizing the ramps, to travel on I-94 west. Traffic traveling south on Hwy 30 wanting to turn east, will be detoured west to Exit 221, utilizing the ramps, to travel on I-94 east.

Traffic traveling on I-94, in both directions, will be diverted on the off/on ramps when overhead work is taking place on the structure. Traffic control signs and devices will be used as necessary to guide the traveling public through the work zones.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph through the ramps when overhead work is being performed. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in late October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

