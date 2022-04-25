Submit Release
In a Challenging Year, One Organization was ‘Growing Hope’

Picture of a young girl smiling. Title "2021 Annual Report: Growing Hope," Effect Hope Logo present.

Growing Hope is Effect Hope's annual report on 2021.

Infographic with the following stats: 633,111 people screened for leprosy; 619,227 children provided with Vitamin A & Deworming Treatments; 1265 Surgeries provided; 6916 People received social and financial support; 9553 people provided with custom shoes,

Despite the pandemic, Effect Hope, their partners, and donors, supported many people in 2021.

Canadian Christian global health organization Effect Hope shares report on 2021

Instead of putting our critical work on pause during this challenging time, we saw ‘Growing Hope’ among the people we serve with our partners and Canadian supporters.”
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Christian global health organization Effect Hope is looking back on 2021 with the release of their annual report, “Growing Hope.” Growing Hope is the story of how the generosity of Canadians sparked transformational change for families, individuals, and communities affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. People affected by these 20 diseases continue to face extreme challenges due to the pandemic.

“Although some of the most devastating complications of the pandemic came in 2021, we were able to expand some of our programs and send more resources overseas. Instead of putting our critical work on pause during this challenging time, we chose to persevere. As a result, we saw ‘Growing Hope’ among the people we serve with our partners and Canadian supporters. That’s what we’re celebrating in this annual report,” explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope.

Effect Hope, formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada, works in partnership to bring hope and restoration to people affected to some of the 1.7 billion people affected by neglected tropical diseases globally. While COVID-19 lockdowns, severe outbreaks, and stretched health systems in the countries they work in created some barriers, the organization was able to celebrate many successes.

“We had so many big wins this year,” said Anjay Nirula, Director of Marketing, “We were recognized as a Top 10 Impact Charity by Charity Intelligence for a second year. Across all our programs, over 630,000 people were screened for leprosy, despite lockdowns, and about 620,000 kids received de-worming medicine and vitamin A,” he continued. “I am also really thrilled that 15,000 vulnerable people impacted by neglected tropical to access the COVID-19 vaccine through the support of our Canadian donors and partners in India.”

Effect Hope’s 2021 report, Growing Hope, also forecasts into 2022, their 130th anniversary year. “In the coming year, we’re launching two new projects that will address the mental health and wellbeing of the people we serve,” revealed Evans. “Curing the disease is just one small part of restored health. We need to address the whole health of those affected and ensure that care is available everywhere so that these diseases are just a minor inconvenience—not a life-changing catastrophe. This is a grand vision. We hope Canadians will join us in this transformative work this year,” she added.

Effect Hope’s report on 2021 is out now online at www.effecthope.org/Growing-Hope. To request a print copy, reach out to annualReport@effecthope.org.

Anjay Nirula
Effect Hope
+1 416-459-9198
