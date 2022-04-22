YGG SEA Invests In Thunder Lands, Joins as Gaming Guild
Blockchain metaverse Thunder Lands, welcomes regional subDAO of Yield Guild Games YGG SEA, as an investor, guild into Thunder Lands.
It is brilliant for large guilds like YGG to invest in Thunder Land’s metaverse to get early NFT access. Now YGG scholars have the opportunity to earn up to 50 times more.”DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Lands, a blockchain metaverse GameFi company, welcomes YGG SEA, the first regional subDAO of Yield Guild Games, as an investor into Thunder Lands, a move that coincides with YGG joining Thunder Lands the game as a guild.
— Val Ermak, Thunder Lands founder
With over 172,000 badge holders and 5,900 active scholars, YGG is one of Asia’s leading play-to-earn guilds. Under the auspices of YGG SEA, YGG acquires yield-generating NFTs within the games the guild supports and lends them to scholars to generate higher benefits. YGG SEA was joined in this investment by Infinity Ventures. YGG SEA itself is an active investor in the space, having deployed capital into over 70 projects. The subDAO has offices in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, as well as Malaysia and is looking to expand into 2-3 other countries by the end of the year, having shortlisted Myanmar and Cambodia.
Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre, an MMO based on the Unreal Engine 4, developed at the nexus of RPG and strategy. As far as Thunder Lands gaming mechanics are concerned, it is at the current stage a clicker. In order to earn money, players need to kill monsters which gives the possibility to get in-game loot, that can later be exchanged for TNDR tokens.
The project combines classic gaming experience and blockchain technology to create a decentralized community with a custom economy that allows YGG scholars to benefit from play-to-earn mechanisms and earn money. Now that YGG scholars have access to Thunder Lands’ NFT artifacts, they can earn significantly more tokens, even in the so-called idle mode.
Thunder Lands is pleased to receive YGG SEA/Infinity Ventures’ investment. The exact investment size and the number of NFTs involved is still a secret. The investment however is expected to be valued at $200,000. Once the deal closes, YGG guild members will have access to the following artifacts: Old Swords, Keahi, Borenas, Horned Knight Armor, Trickster Armor and Uhel Executioner Armor.
“It is brilliant for large guilds like YGG to invest in Thunder Land’s metaverse to get early NFT access ahead of the upcoming public sale. Now YGG scholars have the opportunity to earn up to 50 times more than players who did not participate in early sales stages,” said Val Ermak, Thunder Lands founder.
Thunder Lands is currently closing private TNDR token rounds, raising $3 million. The company is preparing for the $1 million IDO, selecting Launch Pad exchange platforms that meet all requirement and help to make its metaverse accessible to a broad number of players.
At the moment, Thunder Lands gaming mechanics are being tested both internally and with gaming guilds partners. Thunder Lands the game is set to launch in the mid of May, alongside the IDO and TGE.
Non-guild members now have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Thunder Lands beta-testing ranks. The testers are compensated with Thunder Lands’ TNDR tokens, which can be redeemed on the marketplace for the NFTs. Interested parties can apply by joining Thunder Lands’ Telegram channel: https://t.me/ThunderLands. Game play and NFT showreel can be found here: https://youtu.be/N-RIHGvjImU
About Thunder Lands
Closely held, Dubai-based Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre. It is a string of dark worlds, where players jump into the shoes of mercenaries and treasure-seekers. To play the game, players need access to TNDR tokens, initially available to purchase in-game NFT assets. After the pre-sale these tokens will be available for purchase on several exchanges.
