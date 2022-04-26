Ripple Science Supports NIH Funded HEALthy Brain and Child Development Study
The landmark HEALthy Brain in Child Development (HBCD) study enables an unprecedented investigation of neurodevelopment from infancy through childhood.ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a partnership with the HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study. Ripple software will deploy at 29 sites across the U.S. to recruit and retain a sociodemographically diverse cohort of 7,500 pregnant women and follow these families and their children through the first decade of life.
In 2019, the NIH funded 29 awards totaling $15.8 million towards Phase I of the HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study. In 2021, the NIH funded 27 awards totaling $37.1 million for Phase II of the HBCD Study. HBCD is funded by 10 institutes and offices at the National Institutes of Health, and the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative; it is led by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Ripple Science was founded in 2016 with technology licensed from the University of Michigan and provides the world’s only direct-to-patient software platform designed by researchers for researchers. Built and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple cloud software provides research teams access to a complete set of direct-to-participant tools that streamline and automate engagement workflows and allows research coordinators more time to provide an exceptional participant experience from first contact through to final visit.
“Phase I of the HBCD study concluded an 18-month planning period during which awardees considered recruitment and retention strategies crucial for the Phase II study, a rigorous process which resulted in Ripple’s largest public health project award to date,” said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “Providing the recruitment platform for the HBCD study is a privilege for Ripple Science, which was founded by researchers to lead the digital transformation of clinical research.”
