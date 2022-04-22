More about Clinch County Couple Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Homerville, GA (April 22, 2022) – On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 165 Travis Lane, Homerville, Clinch County, GA, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 7.95 gallons of liquid methamphetamine. As a result of this search warrant, Bridget Harris, age 48, and Craig Harris, age 43, both of Homerville, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The seized liquid methamphetamine was concealed in 120 glass jars labeled as salsa. Methamphetamine in liquid form is a common method that international drug trafficking organizations use to conceal bulk quantities of methamphetamine that are transported into the United States from Mexico. The typical conversion rate of seven pounds of methamphetamine per one gallon of liquid methamphetamine (7.95 x 7), would have resulted in the production of approximately 55.65 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Clinch County Jail.