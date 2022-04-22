SMOKY MOUNTAINS VACATION PLANNING IS EASY WITH PACKAGE DEALS
New package deals to Cherokee, NC's Cultural Attractions. Interactive museum, living history, and theatre create vibrant cultural experience in Cherokee, NCCHEROKEE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, families can create lasting memories in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains through Cherokee Historical Association’s Package Deals—bundled offerings that provide advance admission and reserved seating to the most celebrated activities in Cherokee, North Carolina’s Cultural District. Updated for Summer 2022 to include new, exclusive experiences and admission to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, a Cherokee Historical Association Package Deal allows today’s vacation planner to create an entire weekend itinerary in a single click.
Voted among the country’s Top Ten Best Native American Experiences by USA Today, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian offers an immersive journey from the Paleo period to contemporary time, highlighting significant moments in the history of the Cherokee people. With new-in-2022 interactive features made especially for children, families can spend an educational afternoon learning through exhibits, artwork, and hands-on technology. The Museum is open seven days a week in the spring and summertime from 9am-5pm.
"We're so pleased to be working with Cherokee Historical Association to make a full cultural experience convenient for our visitors,” Executive Director Shana Bushyhead Condill said. “When folks come to Cherokee, they will be able to immerse themselves in three activities that tell our story. We also encourage our visitors to walk over to Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, conveniently located across the street from the Museum, featuring art created by citizens of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians."
The Museum joins an award-winning roster of attractions that share the history and thriving culture of the Cherokee people. At the living history museum Oconaluftee Indian Village, visitors experience a day in 18th-century Cherokee life, exploring authentic dwellings and work areas and observing demonstrations of crafts and traditional dances while cultural experts lead the way. Oconaluftee Indian Village opens for the season Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Staged under starlight in Cherokee’s Mountainside Theatre, the live outdoor performance Unto These Hills—recipient of the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence—chronicles the story of the Cherokee from the years before the heartbreak of the Trail of Tears to the present day. Over six million people have witnessed America’s most powerful drama. Unto These Hills opens Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Located an hour’s drive from Asheville, North Carolina and an hour from Gatlinburg, Tennessee with easy access to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a day or weekend trip to Cherokee offers an immersive cultural experience and boundless outdoor recreation for the whole family. Book your visit through cherokeehistorical.org.
Cherokee Historical Association Package Deals, 2022
ᎠᏬᎭᎵ Awohali (Eagle) Package: Enjoy a full day in the Cultural District of Cherokee with tickets to The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, the Oconaluftee Indian Village, and a Reserved Seat at Unto These Hills. This package also comes with a BBQ dinner before the show at 6:30pm and a Backstage Tour after the show. $100
ᏲᎾ Yona (Bear) Package: Enjoy a full day in the Cultural District of Cherokee with tickets to The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, the Oconaluftee Indian Village, and a Reserved Seat at Unto These Hills. This Package also includes a Backstage Tour after the show. $85
ᏩᏯ Waya (Wolf) Package: Enjoy a full day in the Cultural District of Cherokee with tickets to The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, the Oconaluftee Indian Village, and a Reserved Seat at Unto These Hills. $70 Adult, $45 Child
ᏓᎧᏏ Daksi (Turtle) Package: Enjoy a full day in the Cultural District of Cherokee with tickets to The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, the Oconaluftee Indian Village, and a general admission ticket to Unto These Hills. $60 Adult, $35 Child
ᎬᎮ Gv-He (Bobcat) Package: Enjoy a cultural experience in Cherokee with tickets to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and the Oconaluftee Indian Village. $35 Adult, $20 Child
ᎠᏪᏆ Ahwegwa (Elk) Package: Experience Cherokee with tickets to Oconaluftee Indian Village, reserved Seating at Unto These Hills, a Backstage Tour after the show, and a Souvenir Bag including a program, popcorn, bottled water, and poncho. $75
ᏥᏍᏚ Tsisdu (Rabbit) Package: Experience Cherokee with tickets to Oconaluftee Indian Village and reserved seating at Unto These Hills. $60 Adult, $40 Child
ᏓᎳᎳ Dalala (Woodpecker) Package: Experience Cherokee with tickets to Oconaluftee Indian Village and general admission seating for Unto These Hills. $50 Adult, $30 Child
About Cherokee Historical Association
Cherokee Historical Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1948 to preserve Cherokee history and culture. The Association achieves this through excellence in the arts, education, living history and cultural preservation. Its two cultural attractions, Oconaluftee Indian Village, and the outdoor drama Unto These Hills, are located in the heart of Cherokee’s Cultural District. Learn more by visiting www.cherokeehistorical.org.
About the Museum of the Cherokee Indian
Established in 1948, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian is one of the longest-operating tribal museums in the United States. Recognized for its innovative storytelling, the Museum features exhibits, artwork, and hands-on technology that brings 12,000 years of Cherokee history to life. Located in Cherokee, NC, the Museum is open daily except November 23, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. Learn more by visiting mci.org.
