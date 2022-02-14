Alice in Wonderland comes to Mountainside Theatre
On April 1st, Mountainside Theatre will host the world premiere of “Alice in Wonderland” written by The Guinn Twins, Darby and Jake Guinn.CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 1st, Mountainside Theatre will host the world premiere of “Alice in Wonderland” written by The Guinn Twins, Darby and Jake Guinn. The production is an original work by Havoc Movement Company that will be joining the Cherokee Historical Association for the spring season. Directed by Jason Paul Tate, a long-time veteran of outdoor drama, the show features the spectacle driven, heartfelt storytelling audiences have come to expect from Havoc Movement. Alice’s days on the mountain in Cherokee, NC, have lacked adventure lately. Bored with her book, she runs away from her sister to chase a strange white rabbit, who leads her to a world somewhat familiar and yet peculiarly askew. As she travels further down the rabbit hole, she encounters the customary characters (with an Appalachian twist) and finds herself at odds with the rules of Wonderland. She makes both friends and enemies while her problems grow and shrink within this epic journey to the heart of her imagination..
VIP Seats: $45.00 (includes gift bag)
Adults: $30.00
Children: $15.00
Eastern Band Adult: $20.00
Eastern Band Child: $10.00
School Groups (all ages): $10.00
As one of the oldest outdoor dramas in the United States, Unto These Hills has been stirring audiences since the very first production opened in Mountainside Theatre in 1950. To date, over 6 million people have taken a seat at Mountainside Theatre to watch the story of the Cherokee unfold before their eyes. Now on either side of the Cherokee Historical Associations’ production of Unto These Hills, the association hosts up to 2100 people for other outdoor performances from Gospel music events to Halloween Productions.
Started in 2018 by Jake Guinn, Jake Scott-Hodes, and Kristen Noonan, Havoc Movement Company offers theatre poised to enrich the Southeast community with adventurous art! Havoc works with movement artists, local and abroad, to create compelling and unique performances, drawing from multiple movement disciplines to devise refreshing theatrical experiences for all audiences.
Purchase tickets here:
https://cherokeehistorical.org/alice-in-wonderland/
or purchase by phone:
1-866-554-4557
School and other Groups:
828-497-2111
Contacts:
Chelsey Moore, Cherokee Historical, chelsey@cherokeeadventure.com
Darby Guinn, HAVOC Movement Company, darbyguinn@havocmovement.com
www.CherokeeHistorical.org
Chelsey Moore
Cherokee Historical Association
+1 828-497-2111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other