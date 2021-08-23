“Dracula” to Sink his Teeth into Mountainside Theatre
New Halloween Show in Cherokee, North CarolinaCHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 1st, Mountainside Theatre will host the world premiere of “Dracula: The Failings of Men,” written by debut playwright Benedetto Robinson. The production is an original work by Havoc Movement Company that will be joining the Cherokee Historical Association for the fall season. Directed by Havoc’s co-founder Jake Guinn, a long-time veteran of outdoor drama, the show features a cast packed with live-stunt powerhouses as well as aerial effects that have been designed to bring the vampires to (supernatural) life. The story begins as a ghost ship washes ashore near London in 1897 and an ancient evil goes searching for blood. “Dracula” is an action-horror reimagining of the classic Bram Stoker novel as an immersive show. The audience will literally walk alongside Ada Van Helsing as she battles against the darkness in this high-action adaptation. Masks will be required for all attendees.
Performances will run from Oct 1st to 31st. Tickets are $30 or $20 for enrolled members. VIP Experiences are available for an extra $20. A special performance for the press will occur on Sept 30. Contact us for more information.
As one of the oldest outdoor dramas in the United States, Unto These Hills has been stirring audiences since the very first production opened in Mountainside Theatre in 1950. To date, over 6 million people have taken a seat at Mountainside Theatre to watch the story of the Cherokee unfold before their eyes. Now on either side of the Cherokee Historical Associations’ production of Unto These Hills, the association hosts up to 2100 people for other outdoor performances from gospel music events to Halloween Productions.
Started in 2018 by Jake Guinn, Jake Scott-Hodes, and Kristen Noonan, Havoc Movement Company offers theatre poised to enrich the Southeast community with adventurous art! Havoc works with movement artists, local and abroad, to create compelling and unique performances, drawing from multiple movement disciplines to devise refreshing theatrical experiences for all audiences.
Purchase tickets here: https://www.cherokeehistorical.org/dracula/
About Mountainside Theatre, Home of Unto These Hills, Outdoor Drama:
About the Cherokee Historical Association:
Cherokee Historical is a non-profit organization founded in 1948 to preserve Cherokee Indian history and culture. We are located in the heart of the Cherokee Cultural District in Cherokee NC.
Cherokee Historical Association’s mission is to share Cherokee Indian History and Culture and to tell the triumphant story of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with the world. We do this through excellence in the arts, education, living history and cultural preservation.
We accomplish our mission through the operation of two cultural attractions. The Oconaluftee Indian Village living history site, and the renowned outdoor drama "Unto These Hills."
Unto These Hills is one of the nation’s foremost outdoor dramas. Debuting in 1950, our show has been performed for over six million visitors. From the first contact with Europeans to the infamous and tragic Trail of Tears, Unto These Hills tells the triumphant story of the Cherokee through the eons.
The Oconaluftee Indian Village Transports you back in time to a living, working Cherokee Village of the 18th Century. Here, centuries old techniques for survival have been passed down from generation to generation and preserved in this living history site.
###
