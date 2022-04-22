Mission 6 launches a Carbon Asset™ ecosystem with AI, ML, forensic engineering, blockchain & a new path to Net Zero
Corporations can now lead the world to Net Zero & everyone can participate from Wall Street to Main Street. Mission 6 is here to help solve the climate crisis.
Social pressure and regulation create friction and resistance. Policy changes take too long and we do not have enough time to wait. We are using technology and incentive to create maximum impact.”AUSTIN, TX, US, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day the Mission 6 Charter Member Summit was held at the The Star Omni hotel in Frisco, Texas, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Leaders of various industries attended the meeting, including Digital Realty, The Dallas Cowboys, Pro Star Energy, HCA Healthcare, JP Morgan Chase, Bernhard Energy, Point B (consulting firm supporting companies such as Starbucks and Microsoft), The Austin Chamber of Commerce, Wick Capital, DivInc, and Entronix, among others.
— Kevin Carriere
Mission 6 (www.mission6.io) is a comprehensive profit-driven ecosystem empowering corporations to lead the world to Net-Zero. Pressure from the capital markets, social pressure, and punitive regulation applied to corporations have not had substantial impact on climate change. The Mission 6 ecosystem makes sustainability profitable at a global scale.
Mission 6 announces the world’s first Energy Carbon Registry expanding the market from just a few mass emitters of carbon to everyone. The Energy Carbon Registry uses technology at scale to verify, register, and secure decarbonization projects on a global public ledger.
Mission 6 unlocks the real value of carbon mitigation by empowering corporations to create Carbon Assets™ enabling relevant ESG returns to be included as assets on the balance sheet. Emission-reducing investments are now much more attractive because they are carbon-backed digital assets. The Mission 6 carbon asset (M6) can be exchanged on existing cryptocurrency markets providing the opportunity for everyone to participate in saving energy and mitigating emissions.
Kevin Carriere, CEO of Mission 6, presented the genesis of the initiative and explained how technology is at the core of the endeavor. Carriere said “The technology behind Mission 6 has been developed and field tested over 15 years. It is designed to overcome the challenges of the legacy carbon markets in addressing climate change. We focus on energy, as it is the largest source of emissions, but will add the other sectors of the market to the platform. Mass participation is key, but currently +90% of the market is excluded. The legacy carbon registries have built the foundation of standards and now Mission 6 is here to build on that momentum with technology, while including the existing market segments. Manual processes can only take us so far, and technology is needed for global scale.”
Mission 6 provides a scalable, enterprise-grade software platform that audits sustainability data using industry, national and international standards. This reduces greenwashing. A global carbon ledger creates transparency reducing fraud in carbon-offset markets where decarbonization assets can be sold multiple times.
Key Participant highlights:
• John Hickman, of the Dallas Cowboys, has been instrumental in shaping key components of Mission 6 and serves on the Mission 6 Advisory Board.
• Erich Sanchack, COO of Digital Realty, is on the Mission 6 Advisory Board. Digital Realty is a leader in sustainability in the data center industry. Sanchack is an industry veteran recognized for his leadership in sustainability and recently won the Sustainability Champion Award by NVTC. Sanchack and several of the members of the executive team at Digital Realty were a contributing factor in forming the Mission 6 offering.
• Ed Tinsley, CEO of Bernhard, and Rob Guthrie, CDO, presented the accounting benefits of adding carbon assets to the efficiency project business case.
• Kelly O’Rourke, Managing Director of Point B, discussed the state of ESG and the challenges corporations face in funding emissions reduction projects.
• Preston James, CEO of DivInc, and a board member of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, discussed the Austin Chamber’s upcoming role in the public launch of Mission 6, and the benefit to the technology-focused city of Austin.
• Dr. Andrew Dessler, BS from Rice, Harvard PhD and top climate advisor from Texas A&M, covered the alarming reality of the current climate crisis.
• Nathan Albee, Co-Founder of Mission 6, took the crowd through the technology behind the M6 digital asset that combines a Net-Zero blockchain with carbon offsets, creating a cryptocurrency that reduces energy and emissions when mined. “It is an exciting concept, to create a new crypto asset that is the antithesis of Bitcoin’s mining energy consumption footprint. M6 transforms Bitcoin’s concept of mining that employs “proof of work”, which is consumption computing, into a new category of mining, termed “proof of certification” creating intrinsic value based on conservation and sustainability. Efficiency projects that reduce emissions are transformed into crypto miners democratizing sustainability participation with the frictionless benefits of the blockchain. “
Mission 6 is planning a public launch in Austin, Texas along with the City of Austin and the Chamber of Commerce in the near future. For more information on Mission 6 visit us at www.mission6.io or contact us at info@mission6.io.
Gary Hartman
Mission 6
+1 512-234-0442
info@mission6.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn