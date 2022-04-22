Podcast Co-Hosts Launch “Truth’s Table: Black Women’s Musings On Life, Love, and Liberation” April 26
Dr. Christina Edmondson, Michelle Higgins and Ekemini Uwan's Debut Book Explores Hot-Button Issues in Faith, Relationships, and Activism for Black Women
Just like we've done in the podcast, we've put everything out on the table. Now, we invite you to read our musings - to join us for moments of reflection and deep thought on faith, life, and love.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth’s Table podcast co-hosts Dr. Christina Edmondson, Michelle Higgins, and Ekemini Uwan will launch their debut book, “Truth’s Table: Black Women’s Musings On Life, Love, and Liberation” through Penguin Random House book publishers, on April 26, 2022.
— Truth's Table Authors
Truth’s Table podcast, created by Black Women, for Black Women, has garnered more than 3 million downloads and has been ranked in Apple’s Top 200 Religion & Spirituality podcasts. This trio was also the recipient of the 2021 Best Black Religion and Spirituality Podcast award by Black Podcasting Awards (BPA). Episodes on the show tackle politics, race, culture, and gender issues through a Christian lens. The women have been recognized by the New York Times, the Atlantic, Christianity Today, and several other publications.
Now into their sixth season, Truth’s Table has transferred their podcasting experience into their first literary project. The book breaks down topics such as colorism, marriage, divorce, reparations; the perception placed on single black women, protests, and discipleship while offering a pathway for reflection and change. For anyone seeking to explore the spiritual dimensions of hot-button issues within the church or anyone thirsty enough to deepen their faith, “Truth’s Table” provides exactly the survival guide you need. Watch their book trailer.
The authors are available for interviews, speaking engagements, social events, and book signings.
For booking information, please contact:
Stacy Rains – email: asktruthstable@gmail.com
About The Authors:
Dr. Christina Edmondson (@DrCEdmondson) is an educator. She holds a PhD in counseling psychology and an MS in family therapy. A certified cultural intelligence facilitator with experience in nonprofit, higher education, and corporate sectors, Dr. Edmondson often consults with organizations about diversity and equity, as well as mental health and faith issues. Her work and insights have been covered in the Atlantic, the Guardian, Essence, and CBS News.
Ekemini Uwan (@sista_theology) is a public theologian who received her MDiv from Westminster Theological Seminary. Uwan is a contributing writer for Hallmark Mahogany. She is a member of the Aspen Institute’s Racial Justice and Religion Commission. She has appeared on MSNBC and NPR. Her writings have been published in the Atlantic, Washington Post, HuffPost Black Voices and her insights have been quoted by the New York Times, CNN, the Washington Post, and the New Yorker.
Michelle Higgins (@Afrorising) is senior pastor of Saint John’s Church (The Beloved Community) in St. Louis, where she co-founded Faith for Justice, a collective of Christian activists, and serves as board chair of Action St. Louis, a political home for Black communities in the St. Louis region.
About Truth’s Table
Truth’s Table is a table built by Black women and for Black women. The podcast has been ranked among Apple’s Top 200 Religion & Spirituality podcasts, which is one of the most competitive charts due to the sheer volume of religion and spirituality shows in the podcast market. Truth’s Table was listed by the New York Times as one of their recommended “Race Related” podcasts. The Atlantic, New York Times, and Huffington Post have featured articles about Truth’s Table and our podcast has been sampled by Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist, Lecrae’s album, All Things Work Together.
The women of Truth’s Table, individually and collectively, are listed by Christianity Today Women as “10 New or Lesser-Known Female Theologians Worth Knowing” and Truth’s Table is also listed on CT Women’s “12 Podcast For Your Summer Listening List.” In 2018, Podcasts in Color listed Truth’s Table Podcast in the “Top 10 Podcasts by Women.” In 2020, Truth’s Table was ranked in Blk Pod Collective’s Top 40 Podcasts. In 2021, Truth's Table was given the IMPACT Award from The Institute for the Study of the Black Christian Experience for our impact on Black women and Black families. For more information, visit truthstable.com or check out the Truth's Table Media Kit.
##
Samantha McCoy
MissionKey Communications, LLC
+1 443-574-4138
info@missionkeycommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Watch the trailer for “Truth’s Table: Black Women’s Musings On Life, Love, and Liberation”