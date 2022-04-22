Better Living Now Enhances Medical Supply Chain Efficiencies with Plans for a New Facility in the Northwest, USA

As part of the company’s continued expansion and growth plan, they will be investing in a brand new 19,000 square foot facility.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Living Now, a leading distributor of medical supplies,

announced today their plans for their company expansion with a new facility in the Northwest opening

June 1, 2022.

As part of the company’s continued expansion and growth plan, they will be investing in a brand new

19,000 square foot facility located at 2647 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, Idaho.

"We are very excited to be opening our newest location in Idaho and working with the government

officials in the area” said Daniel Pope, President and CEO of Better Living Now. “As an essential

business, this new facility will be an incredible addition to the local and regional economy. It will assist in

providing better service and support, transforming the healthcare journey for our customers, prescriber

offices, and health plan partners. We are happy to call Twin Falls our home, and we look forward to

making a positive impact to the area.”

Better Living Now will also have better shipping access time to their customers in this region. Shipping

times will be cut substantially by 50%-80% and will enable them to greatly expand their 1-to-2-day

service area and scale faster. They will also have extensive inventory on hand, including critical diabetes,

ostomy, urological, incontinence, wound care, and breast pump supplies and will be installing state of the

art shipping software systems. The new Idaho facility will increase supply-chain efficiencies, reliability,

and speed up the delivery to customers who need these critical healthcare supplies on the West Coast.

This new location will complement and work in conjunction with their Hauppauge, NY headquarters.

They will also be creating career opportunities within the local area filling a great number of open

positions within the first year. The new distribution center will offer careers in Customer Service,

Documentation, Insurance Verification and Billing, Sales, and in the Shipping and Receiving

Departments. They will also be employing local utility and equipment companies for their operation.