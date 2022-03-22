Better Living Now Finds Success with their Diabetes Health Improvement Program Improving Member Engagement and Outcomes

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Living Now, a leading distributor of medical supplies, announced today the success of its holistic, member and practitioner Diabetes Health Improvement Program in partnership with health plans, health systems, and employer groups.

The Diabetes Health Improvement Program is designed to improve member engagement for those living with diabetes. This program works closely with both their provider and health plan, combines a pharmacy and medical supply delivery service, as well as educational materials and clinical support to assist members with managing their diabetes.

"Diabetes is perhaps the most expensive chronic condition in our nation, costing $327 billion according to the most recent statistic from the ADA(1)” said Patrick Guiney, VP of Payer Partnerships for Better Living Now. “This helps transform the healthcare journey for those living with diabetes via increased collaboration with their health plan, hospital or health system, and most importantly, their practitioner.”

A Win-Win Plan

Better Living Now handles all outreach, education, and supply management. This empowers the member and provides them with educational materials designed to promote improved interactions with their practitioners, ultimately leading to better outcomes for the member and cost savings for the health plan.

Those that have chosen the Better Living Now Diabetes Health Improvement Program experience increased member retention, higher engagement, and improved operational efficiencies. This program combines specialized health risk assessment and dedicated support, while regularly engaging with members and physicians in support of their treatment plan. For the members, this partnership provides the tools needed to succeed on their diabetes journey, as well as dedicated education and direct support to promote sustainability.

Better Living Now is excited to offer this important and potentially life changing program to millions of Americans.

About Better Living Now

Better Living Now is a full service mail-order and e-commerce medical supplier and a nationally recognized chronic condition provider since 1992. They specialize in durable medical equipment, disposable medical supplies and are also a licensed pharmacy provider. Better Living Now holds contracts with over 500 health plans and programs in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit www.betterlivingnow.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

