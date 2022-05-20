Better Living Now’s Expansion into Idaho Brings Major Benefits to the Northwest

We are thrilled to better service our customers – patients, providers, and health plans – located in the Northwest and Southwest region of the United States” — Lauren Pope, Vice President of Operations at Better Living Now

HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Living Now, a leading distributor of medical supplies, announced it’s putting the finishing touches on their Idaho expansion in the Northwest. The new facility has a planned opening on June 1, 2022.

Better Living Now’s brand new 19,000 square foot facility, located at 2647 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, Idaho will be headed up by company executive, Lauren Pope, Vice President of Operations.

"We are thrilled to better service our customers – patients, providers, and health plans – located in the Northwest and Southwest region of the United States” said Lauren Pope, Vice President of Operations at Better Living Now. “As an essential business, our new facility will have extensive inventory on hand, including critical diabetes, ostomy, urological, incontinence, wound care, and breast pump supplies. In addition, we have improved shipping access time to our customers expanding our 1-2 day service area.”

Better Living Now is known for transforming the healthcare journey, especially with the success of their Diabetes Health Improvement Program capturing the implementation and interest of numerous health plans and providers.

This Twin Falls facility will not only provide better service and support to our customers, providers offices, and health plan partners, it will also open many job opportunities in this local and regional economy. The new distribution center will offer careers in Customer Service, Documentation, Insurance Verification and Billing, Sales, and in the Shipping and Receiving Departments. Better Living Now looks forward to making a positive impact to this area, as well. This new location will complement and work in conjunction with their Hauppauge, NY headquarters.

“Want a company that’s easy to deal with, works quickly and is reliable? Better Living Now is the company to go with,” states Lindzee Searle, CPhT, Pharmacy Tech Physician, at St. Luke’s Clinic. “They offer top notch service, reliability, and are a great asset to our office and patients. They will be a welcome addition to Idaho, and we’re thrilled with to have them nearby with faster shipping for our patients.”

Better Living Now’s new distribution center will also benefit their contracted health plans and providers in that region providing all connections with white glove service. Our Managed Care Team and Provider Relations Concierge Department act as an extension of their business assisting their members and providers and their patients with their chronic condition and DME needs. Their mission is to improve productivity and increase efficiency and compliance for their offices, while letting the health plans and providers do what they do best.

About Better Living Now

Better Living Now is a full service mail-order and e-commerce medical supplier and a nationally recognized chronic conditions provider since 1992. They specialize in durable medical equipment, disposable medical supplies and are also a licensed pharmacy provider. Better Living Now also hosts many health education and engagement programs, such their Diabetes Health Improvement Program. Better Living Now holds contracts with over 500 health plans and programs in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit www.betterlivingnow.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.