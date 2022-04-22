Miami Media School Celebrates Graduation with Abebe Lewis as Keynote Speaker
Concentrate on that one thing that is your special gift, your talent, and grow around it.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools is excited to announce that our Alumni Family continues to grow as we celebrate our most recent Miami Media School Graduates with an on-campus Commencement on April 14th, 2022.
— Abebe Lewis
For our graduates, Miami Media School will always be their home. Corporate Campus Director Janet Garcia presented the Class of 2022 in a beautiful ceremony filled with the joy of accomplishment and the promise of career success.
It was our honor to have Abebe Lewis, CEO of Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group and world-renowned Circle House Studios (where Trick Daddy, Trina, Pitbull, and Flo Rida all got their start) as keynote speaker. Abebe is a good friend to our campus, offering our students advice and mentorship through workshops and appearing in the guest speaker series. He delivered a great message of inspiration to our graduates, encouraging them to do one thing and grow from there.
“Whatever you put yourself into, put yourself all the way in. Set yourself up for success by understanding what you are working towards. You are filled with diversity, a beautiful cross-section of what Miami is. Be your best self!”
We are proud of our many graduates who have already secured employment at graduation. Please join us in congratulating them as they begin their media careers in various positions, including Video Editor at Americateve; Technical Director and Senior Editor at Latin Missions Ministries, Inc; Video Editor at NBC6/Telemundo and Master Control Operator at Vista World Link. Each graduate will be playing a significant role in shaping the narrative of our changing world.
Our students learn by doing, and we remain focused on each one achieving their media goals. Miami Media School was recognized as a 2021 School of the Year by FAPSC - Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Each multi-media diploma program offers the unique benefit of hands-on training by instructors who are professionals in the industry. Our students graduate with real-time experience, which has well prepared them for this day.
Please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski to learn more about our programs and how our graduates may fit your hiring needs. We look forward to partnering with you.
