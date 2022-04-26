D&B Engineers and Architects Promotes Gunther J. Schnorr, EIT to Senior Engineer

Gunther J. Schnorr, EIT Promoted to Senior Engineer

Gunther J. Schnorr, EIT is a valuable member of the D&B team and his promotion to Senior Engineer reflects that status.

SYRACUSE, NY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has announced that Gunther J. Schnorr, EIT of Manlius, NY, has been promoted to Senior Engineer.

Mr. Schnorr joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 2019 as Engineer III in D&B’s Syracuse, NY office which services municipalities and private firms in central and western New York State. He has over ten years of environmental engineering experience in hazardous waste investigation, design and remediation at former manufactured gas plant sites, utility sites, industrial sites including residential/industrial building decommissioning and demolition.

D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “Mr. Schnorr has demonstrated his commitment to D&B and to our clients with his technical competence and engineering skill set. He is a valuable member of the D&B team and his promotion to Senior Engineer reflects that status.”

Mr. Schnorr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Resources and Forest Engineering from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Syracuse, NY).

