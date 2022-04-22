Submit Release
Montgomery County Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on April 25 at 12:30 p.m. to Provide an Update on the Council’s FY23 Operating Budget Deliberations and Other Council Matters

MARYLAND, April 22 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 22, 2022

Rockville, Md., April 22, 2022—On Monday, April 25 at 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including feedback the Council has received regarding the County’s FY23 Operating Budget during its public hearings.  

Council President Albornoz will also discuss landmark legislation that was passed unanimously by the Council last week, including one that will help the County reach its climate goals by ensuring energy-efficiency improvements for buildings usage, and establishing a Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for the County. 

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil). 

Members of the media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on April 25 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.  

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801. 

Release ID: 22-175 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Lillian Cruz 240-777-7801 Categories: Gabe Albornoz

