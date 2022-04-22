Sachs Sax Caplan Announces Edward S. Hammel as Equity Partner
Edward S. Hammel made Equity Partner at Sachs Sax Caplan in the Community Associations Group and is Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development LawBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sachs Sax Caplan P.L., a Boca Raton based law firm, announced today that Edward S. Hammel has become an equity partner in the firm. Edward S. Hammel, who has been with the firm for 21 years, is in the Community Associations Practice Group at Sachs Sax Caplan and is Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law. His practice concentrates in the areas of community association law, construction law and asset recovery. Mr. Hammel’s practice also includes all aspects of contract drafting and negotiation, particularly with respect to complex commercial transactions, communications agreements and construction and contractor agreements (including the drafting, review, and revision of American Institute of Architects (“AIA”) contracts).
Mr. Hammel represents a variety of homeowner and condominium associations, as well as private clubs, commercial and residential real estate developers, owners, and professional management organizations.
Mr. Hammel received his B.S. in Political Science from Barry University and his J.D. from Western Michigan University - Cooley Law School. Mr. Hammel is a Past Member of the City of Coconut Creek Planning & Zoning Board and is a frequent volunteer with Coconut Creek Little League Baseball Club, Inc.
About Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L.
From the boardroom to the courtroom, at the seats of government or at a community association meeting, Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L. offers effective legal and business solutions to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and community associations who call Florida home. The firm has built a significant presence in Florida through dedicated, active involvement and leadership in the professional, legislative and civic communities. Learn more at https://ssclawfirm.com/.
