Unlock the Potential of Your Breath
Meditation teacher, author and founder of the popular wellness app, Heavily Meditated, Caitlin Cady is now launching the Breathe Well Course on 7 May 2022.
— Cass - Breathe Well Student
“Your breath is a built-in toolkit for dialling down anxiety, stopping the spin cycle of stress, and creating a sense of calm to pave the way to wellbeing in your body and mind. But only if you know how to use it,” says Caitlin. “I consider Breathe Well your owner's manual for using the breath. Everyone is welcome and you don't need any fancy tools or previous experience, just bring your breath.”
The course is designed for people who are brand new to the concept of meditation and breathwork as well as those who already enjoy mindfulness practices but want to learn more techniques.
"I signed up for the Breathe Well course because I wanted to deepen my meditation practice and improve my overall health,” says a previous participant, Greg. “I am applying my new knowledge to my meditation practice and life in general and seeing and feeling the benefits.”
Over six weeks participants will learn different techniques for a range of outcomes like improving focus and energy or snapping out of feelings of being overwhelmed.
"It’s amazing how much we take the breath for granted and don’t get the best use out of it,” says meditation student Cass. “I was dealing with some complex grief, and many people always telling you to 'breathe', this course actually shows you how.”
Inclusions
Approx. two hours per week of course material and practice
pre-recorded classes available for 365 days
printables to refer back to
a weekly live interactive Q&A session with Caitlin and other students.
Course information
Website: caitlincady.com
Value: $279 (payment plans are available)
Location: Virtual
Duration: Six weeks with access to the course for 365 days so there is no rush to complete, though it is suggested to keep up each week (and attending the corresponding live Q&A sessions) if you can.
