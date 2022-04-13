LEAVING THE OFFICE FOR THE BIG SCREEN - MEET MAX BELMONTE
A look into the career of Australian actor Max Belmonte, who left his corporate job to pursue a life-long dream.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the changing landscape of the workplace and the upheaval of the last two years, Australians are certainly considering a career change, 57% of Aussie employees according to one SEEK study.
Aside from forced redundancy, the most common reason people left a job was to get a better job or just wanted a change, (23.2% for males and 20.3% for females) according to ABS.
Meet Max Belmonte, who left his successful corporate career to pursue acting. You might have seen him on Home & Away or films like The Interrogation and Water under the Bridge. With a long list of work, spreading his time across LA and Sydney, Max credits a pragmatic approach to his career success while expanding his profile in a creative industry.
With a wealth of knowledge, and now host of "Two Unemployed Actors" the Podcast, Max certainly embodies the boldness that so many people are moving towards when it comes to career, life and dreams.
Practical tips and Insights before making a career change from someone who pivoted from business to showbiz.
Skills I applied to being an actor from my experience in the corporate world:
Public speaking and presentation skills, whether it's presenting to the boardroom, a demanding customer, or the entire company.
Presenting as confident and being persuasive is vital whether you are in business or the creative industries.
Knowing what you don’t want is just as powerful as knowing what you do want.
The importance of emotional intelligence.
People skills and risk taking.
Building effective relationships quickly.
The learning curves I experienced after leaving:
The career path of an actor is rarely easy and even the biggest stars can have slow periods. Learning various tips and tricks to keep busy, work fit and motivated helped.
Smaller steps you can take while working your current job can make a big difference; enroll in a course after lunch, start networking, etc. I had seven seasons of Sydney Theatre Company membership, countless Premieres with Artist Q&A’s before I accepted it was time to make the change.
Starting a new career seemed overwhelming but I set up milestones each week to keep me from being discouraged by meeting agents, casting directors, developing a reel, getting headshots, working on Student films and a website.
There were periods where I felt an ‘imposter syndrome’ but I just kept focused on these steps I had laid out to work through it.
I just started to feel like everything creative was falling into place just as the pandemic hit. Fortunately having a home studio set up for voice overs helped.
As each lockdown hit and Acting opportunities stopped, voiceover work would increase.
Self reflection about the journey:
Personal development: I wasn't taking Acting that seriously as a teenager. I knew that I loved Acting but really didn't have the maturity to focus on this while my passion for success in the corporate world was growing. Plus the life experience of 20 years of corporate life is great fuel for an Actor!
Life is improv, I have certainly learnt to trust my intuition and act on it accordingly.
People will think you are crazy; most people are fearful of change and a loss of security. There were many, both corporate and creative, who thought I was crazy to walk away from such security.
Books or resources that have been helpful during the transition / finding a new path:
Workshop with Anthony Brandon Wong in the Chubbuck Acting Technique that really helped me shake off the last of the corporate Max.
Talking to guests from all walks of life and various job roles on my podcast, Two Unemployed Actors, has shown me different sides to the industry. I have interviewed casting directors, voice coaches and so many of crew members that are normally behind the scenes to learn from their experiences.
About the Two Unemployed Actors Podcast
The weekly podcast, which is in its third year, is launching a new season featuring guests from the entertainment industry to discuss what really happens behind the scenes on set.
Hear from industry insiders and pop culture enthusiasts to gain insight into the world of showbiz and advice for actors trying to make it big in the business.
Listeners can also expect to hear film and TV reviews, comedic commentary on pop culture and of course, entertaining perspectives from Max Belmonte and Sam Folden about their journey auditioning for roles and being on set.
Recent guests;
Max chats with Chris Hemsworth's Agent Mark Morrissey and Marvel director Sam Hargrave.
