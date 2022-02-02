Heavily Meditated: The Down to Earth Meditation Kit that has Everyone Hooked
Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years but only now is science shedding light on its truly transformative power to change our brains and biology,”BYRON BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The science is in: meditation is a proven way to reduce stress, increase concentration, improve sleep, prevent age-related memory loss and more. But exactly how do you even begin to meditate, and more importantly, how do you stick with it long enough to reap the advantages?
— Caitlin Cady
Enter Heavily Meditated, an easily digestible, fun and funny guide to meditation written by a woman who has been-there-done-that and lived to tell the tale of how her life has changed for the better since discovering meditation.
Serial entrepreneur and meditation expert Caitlin Cady was a classic case of someone who was used to living life in the fast lane – managing poor health, multiple businesses and an eating disorder all the while steadfastly ignoring the mental and physical alarm bells telling her she needed to slow down.
“I was determined to keep juggling the tons of competing priorities I’d set for myself, but it came at a cost to my mental and physical health,” said the American-born Byron Bay local who is also a mother of three kids. “Reaching burn-out was what made me realise I needed to make a change.”
Now a pioneer in meditation-as-medicine, Caitlin infuses her unique brand of playfulness and life experience to inspire people all around the world to turn meditation into a ritual so that they too can reap the rewards of a calmer, happier and more intentional life.
“I know through my own journey that for many people the path to wellbeing can be difficult,” she says. “So many people I came across had no idea where to start with meditation or simply gave up after a while because it felt too overwhelming, confusing or frustrating.”
Written for anyone from complete novices to meditation veterans, Heavily Meditated is filled with exercises, worksheets, cheat sheets and other tools presented simply and playfully to help you reach your mindfulness goals and build good habits. As a perfect complement to the book, Caitlin has also released a beautifully designed guided meditation app of the same name.
“It doesn’t matter if you have 5 or 30 minutes, anyone can make a start,” says Caitlin. “What matters most is being consistent and trusting in the process of meditation to do you good.”
“Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years but only now is science shedding light on its truly transformative power to change our brains and biology,” says Caitlin. “My role is to demystify meditation, make it easy to understand, and create accessible tools so that more people can unlock these benefits. Everyone is capable of change.”
Carla
HM&M PR
+1 602-743-1499
email us here