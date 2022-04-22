Submit Release
OffGamers Adds Neosurf to Their Payment Methods

Most customers look into security and convenience when it comes to making online payments and we are confident that Neosurf will provide these securities for us and our customers.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers announces the addition of Neosurf to the list of e-wallets available for their payment methods.

Neosurf serves as a convenient way for customers to purchase digital products from OffGamers. The Neosurf payment method also supports the currencies below:

- AUD
- CAD
- CHF
- DKK
- EUR
- GBP
- NOK
- SEK
- INR
- JPY

Located in Europe, Neosurf has been providing payment solutions for digital merchants worldwide and is used by many customers that wish to make safe and secure transactions.

Customers can also add funds to their Neosurf account using Neosurf vouchers which are also available on OffGamers.

By adding Neosurf to their e-wallet options, OffGamers will now have more than 20 of e-wallets available for their customers.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
