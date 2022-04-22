Strategies For Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the COVID-19 rapid test kits market size is expected to decline from $21.57 billion in 2021 to $6.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -69.5%. As per TBRC’s COVID-19 rapid test kit market research the market size is further expected to decline to $0.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -80.8%. Government regulations and steps to provide diversified diagnostic approaches are expected to boost the COVID-19 rapid test kit market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market consists of sales of rapid test kits used for COVID-19 diagnosis and detection. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry. The companies involved in manufacturing these rapid test kits are primarily engaged in designing, researching, and production of the rapid test kits which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories, and more.

Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms with the rapid diagnostic test kits are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Segments

The global COVID-19 rapid test kit market is segmented:

By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others

By Kit Type: Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, Reagents

By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others

By Geography: The global COVID-19 rapid tests market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid Inc., Cellex Inc., Acumen Research Laboratories, Biolidics, and LabCorp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

