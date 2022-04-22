Jax.Network gets listed on Azbit

The first CEX in the Jax.Network roadmap

WJXN and its decimal token HST (Haber-Stornetta Token) are traded on Azbit now!

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax.Network, a Proof-of-Work blockchain housing two native digital coins, has got its Layer-2 tokens added to a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. WJXN/USDT and HST/USDT are now available for trade on Azbit.

Azbit is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, offering a full range of market-demanded services to 353,000+ customers. At press time, Azbit exchange was ranked #63 on Coinmarketcap with a daily trading volume of $210,000,000. By listing WJXN and HST, Azbit complements its asset list of 279 digital currencies with 2 powerful technologies that are on the watchlist of major industry players.

WJXN is a Layer-2 representation of JXN, a utility token created in the process of merge-mining Jax.Network with the Bitcoin network. JXN tokens are given as an extra reward on top of the BTC block reward. HST is the smallest non-divisible unit of value on the beacon chain of the Jax.Network blockchain. It has a fixed exchange rate, where 1 HST equals 10^-8 WJXN.

The partnership is beneficial for both parties, as it will allow Azbit users to benefit from two of the most promising coins on the market. Meanwhile, the Jax.Network community will be happy to try out a new trading platform and benefit from a wide selection of coins and unique features.

“We have listed our coins on Azbit with the purpose of overcoming an entry barrier for many of our community members, who are passionate about our technology but find DEXs overcomplicated. With Azbit, our community can easily buy and sell WJXN and HST with USDT in several clicks,” Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network explained in a comment.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution. Jax.Network uses a specific merge-mining technique. It allows miners to mine multiple shards simultaneously without splitting their hashrate and get rewards proportional to their effort. Being an open-source project, the JaxNet protocol can be used by anyone to build new projects on top of it and contribute to the development of the ecosystem.