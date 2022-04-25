CryptoXpress Adds Fiat Deposits & Withdrawals to Mobile App Experience, powered by Modulr Finance
CryptoXpress customers can deposit & withdraw Pound Sterling (GBP) & Euros (EUR) in and out of their CryptoXpress accounts via FPS and SEPA bank wire transfers.
CryptoXpress (XPRESS:XPRESS)LONDON, GREATER LONDON, ENGLAND, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that CryptoXpress customers can now deposit and withdraw Pound Sterling (GBP) and Euros (EUR) directly in and out of their CryptoXpress accounts via FPS and SEPA bank wire transfers in the UK and EU. We appreciate your patience as the team worked hard to make this come to life. Check it out in the CryptoXpess app!
This was made possible through our partnership with Modulr Finance, a leader in the payments industry that offers Payments-as-a-Service which automates payment flows, embeds payments in other platforms and enables customers to launch entirely new services.
What this means for CryptoXpress users is that they can now invest in 1000+ cryptocurrency pairs, NFTs, and many other digital assets and services in the future, simply by making a simple transfer from their personal banking account.
This new feature will bring CryptoXpress one step closer to achieving our mission of bridging the gap between crypto, finance, and payments. And eventually becoming the de facto crypto-wallet solution of the future.
This huge integration comes off the back of key strategic integration partnerships such as with Binance. Through their Binance Broker Program, CryptoXpress can offer top-notch order matching services, account management, and settlement systems. Furthermore, CryptoXpress is leveraging Binance’s leading liquidity, market depth, asset management systems, security infrastructure, and personalized marketing support, focusing on delivering maximum value to users.
On the NFT side, CryptoXpress offers cross-chain NFTs through our partnership with Polygon (previously known as Matic), a framework for developing and joining Ethereum-compatible networks of blockchain. This means the NFTs minted, listed, and traded on the CryptoXpress app are compatible with ERC20/BSC/Matic blockchains with fast transaction times and low transaction fees. Also, this allows users to seamlessly transfer NFTs to and from other platforms.
Ultimately, this fiat integration brings us one step closer to CryptoXpress offering personalized UK and EU accounts, to all eligible customers, later in the year.
Who is Modulr Finance?
Modulr Finance is an authorized Electronic Money Institution regulated by the UK’s FCA and the Central Bank of Ireland in the EU. It offers best-in-class payments as a service (PaaS) technologies and currently supports some of the world’s leading fintech applications including the multibillion-dollar Revolut platform.
Modulr Finance counts Visa and Mastercard as two of its partners, and along with its entire partner ecosystem, is able to offer comprehensive and end-to-end banking solutions within the EU and UK markets.
What is CryptoXpress?
CryptoXpress will democratise and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and access other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits.
