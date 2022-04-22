Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the point-of-use water treatment systems market size is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $16.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global point-of-use water treatment market size is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.61%. The rise in prevalence of water-borne diseases is driving the point-of-use water treatment systems market growth.

The point-of-use water treatment systems market consists of sales of point-of-use water treatment systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide point of use (POU) device, which is a water treatment device installed on a single faucet for the purpose of eliminating contaminants in drinking water. POU devices are widely used in households to improve water quality. These devices are also installed by private well owners or public water suppliers to meet drinking water quality standards.

Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These innovations include new technologies to reduce wastage of water during the purification process.

Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Segments

The global point-of-use water treatment system market is segmented:

By Product Type: Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet Mounted Filters, Others

By Technology: Reverse Osmosis Systems, Ultrafiltration Systems, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Chlorination, UV Radiation, Ozonation, Filtration Methods, Activated Carbon Filters, Mechanical Filters, Bio-Sand Filters

By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global point-of-use water treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides point-of-use water treatment systems global market overviews, point-of-use water treatment systems global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global point-of-use water treatment systems market, point-of-use water treatment systems market share, point-of-use water treatment systems market segments and geographies, point-of-use water treatment systems global market players, point-of-use water treatment systems market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The point-of-use water treatment systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Eureka Forbes, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, A.O. Smith, Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, WaterFilters.NET, BWT, Toray Industries, Kent Ro, Instapure Brands, Helen of Troy Limited, and Philips.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

