Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,679 in the last 365 days.

Zepp Health continues to invest in Promaxo while enhancing its Commercialization and Strategic Partnership

OAKLAND & CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promaxo, Inc. (Promaxo), the medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, and Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a leading global developer of smart health technology, today announced additional investments in Promaxo. Promaxo and Zepp Health will also continue to deepen commercial partnership by sharing artificial intelligence resources, setting up new product manufacturing opportunities, and seeking China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) regulatory approval.

“We are proud to have strategic investors, such as Zepp Health, as we begin commercialization of our truly open MRI system to the broader physician office community,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We are thrilled to have the financial and commerical support from Zepp Health to help execute our vision and look forward to providing the best healthcare possible to our patients and clinical partners.”

Promaxo plans to use the funds to accelerate commercialization of its artificial intelligence in imaging and image-based interventions. Promaxo’s patient-centric approach aims to provide patients with cutting-edge technology as it works to expand the frontiers of knowledge in the fields of medical imaging, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

“Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology, and we see tremendous opportunity in imaging as we expand our footprint in the health technology space. Companies such as Promaxo are disrupting the locations, applications, and costs of medical imaging. Zepp Health has resources, such as miniaturization engineering expertise, that can help accelerate Promaxo’s growth and success, and we look forward to what our partnership can develop,” said Zepp Health COO Mike Yeung.

Zepp's Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, Tim Houchin, added, "Zepp Health has become a global leader in consumer health technology. These partnerships with diagnostic healthcare technologies present new financial and market opportunities for our business to expand into industrial medical technology."

About Promaxo, Inc.
Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 60 patents, the company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient screening and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups as it prepares to enter the US market.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)
Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices.

For Zepp Health
Zepp Health Media:
Hayward Wong, hayward.wong@zepp.com

Zepp Health Investors:
Zepp Health Corporation
Grace Zhang, zhangyujia@zepp.com

For Promaxo
Promaxo Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@promaxo.com

Hayward Wong
Zepp Health Corp.
+1 6466236728
email us here

You just read:

Zepp Health continues to invest in Promaxo while enhancing its Commercialization and Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.