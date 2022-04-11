Zepp Health Commends University of Hartford Public Safety Officer
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A world-leading smart wearable brand, Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), commends a University of Hartford Public Safety Officer for his bravery during an unusual morning altercation at the entrance to the suburban campus.
The incident, an apparent case of road rage that began off campus, was captured on the University’s security footage. After confronting another driver and recklessly driving around the busy entrance, the suspect attempted to flee the scene. Officer Thomas Halsey attempted to intervene by blocking the suspect’s vehicle and reaching into his open window. In the process, he suffered minor injuries and his smartwatch broken from his wrist. Unfortunately, the suspect remains on the run and anybody with a tip is encouraged to contact the University of Hartford’s Department of Public Safety.
Zepp Health is grateful to have a loyal customer like Officer Thomas Halsey, who brings 20+ years of service and extensive experience in public safety, campus security, community policing and emergency management to University of Hartford. The company was honored to replace his watch as personal thank you to him for his service to his community.
About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)
Zepp Health, a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their fitness and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit and Zepp.
Powered by its proprietary Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI Chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp Health delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.
The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies and delivers big data and analytics capabilities to support medical and diagnostic service providers.
To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health in February 2021. Zepp Health has 1,300 team members, with offices across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, visit www. zepphealth.com.
About University of Hartford
Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,900 graduate students representing 49 states and 44 countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We’re a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters.
For Media Inquiry
For Zepp Health:
Hayward Wong, hayward.wong@zepp.com, 646.623.6728
For University of Hartford:
Molly Polk, mpolk@hartford.edu, 860.768.4267
Hayward Wong
Zepp Health
+1 646-623-6728
email us here