Zepp Health Hosted Wearables Data in Healthcare Roundtable with Industry Experts & Analysts - Video Recording Available
Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE:ZEPP)CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP) today announced that a video recording is available for the event it hosted on January 5th, 2022, that discussed the current state and path forward in the use of data in healthcare from smart wearable devices. The following speakers attended the event:
Sharing the developer’s perspective, Zepp Health COO Mike Yeung highlighted that while the industry has created incredible health data collection engines, the constriction point to healthcare utility remains the ability to process all that data into useful information or insight for doctors and nurses, hospitals and other treating facilities, and consumers.
IDC Research Manager Jitesh Ubrani emphasized IDC’s view of the long-term growth of wearables and continuing expansion of the range of form factors that make the wearables industry dynamic for a long time to come.
HIMSS Senior Director, Federal & State Affairs Jeff Coughlin shared his association’s perspective on improving patient and consumer experience in care planning and management.
ONC Deputy Director, Office of Policy Elisabeth Myers shared her perspective on reducing clinician burden in workflow and building a federated system of stewardship of health data.
Research scientist speakers from Stanford, Norwegian University of Science and Technology and Peking University shared their selection of wearable data in their research into heart and overall health, sleep, and cardiovascular disease.
The event was streamed as a LinkedIn Live event with initial statements from the speakers, question and answer session, including both planned questions as well as questions from listeners. To watch the recording of the event, you will need to first register for a Linkedin account, follow Zepp Health’s company page (linkedin.com/company/zepp-health) and then click the post pinned to the top of the page.
For viewers who doesn’t have access to Linkedin, please use the following:
Link - https://pan.baidu.com/s/11AKaRQtXzDf10j77w2qPIA
Password - ikiu
About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)
Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020, including 33 million smart watches. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.
