Liam Donaldson and Kirk Byles Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Keeping laser focused on the vision and continuously reminding our employees and customers of the vision. We can NOT waiver or be distracted for an instant or I believe we will run adrift.” — Kirk Byles, FreeWave CEO

What are your “5 Things You Need to Be a Highly Effective Public Speaker?”

1. Always breath and focus on your breath before you start.

2. The client, stakeholder, or audience is always more interested in the content then you. So, use that to your benefit, talk to the PowerPoint and the audience by gesturing towards key talking point. Don’t have a PowerPoint, then use the stage to walk around it will lower your stress automatically.

3. Lighting, lighting, and lighting! The number of times I’ve had bad lighting in person or on a zoom call it can mess with you, if you’re in person you don’t want to get to hot only adds to the pressure. Online turn off your self-view, or get a detachable lighting ring over the camera.

4. Confidence is nothing but lying. Fake it till you make it! Don’t think about questions they will ask (chances are they won’t) think about how to make the content interesting. Start with the good old 2 facts and a joke format.

5. Structure and build, every painter has a base, every speaker has an introduction. Build your speech and practice it till you can almost remember it! Having an arch in anything from ERP implementation software, to how to train your dog, you need to give a narrative to the audience.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

Remember everyone is human and 9/10 you are the one with the upper hand, it’s your information they want and as long as you find a structure that best fits the information you are communicating then it’s a formula for gold!

Kirk Byles, FreeWave CEO

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to pivot and stay relevant in the face of disruptive technologies? Please share a story or an example for each.

Have a clear and concise vision. Without that the company will be adrift.

We took weeks to refine our strategy and vision. We started with senior staff sitting in meeting rooms, then taking middle management to off sites to discuss what we’d come up with and to see if it resonated. We’d go back and continue to refine and update. Finally, after many late nights and arguing we came up with what we believed was a winning vision and when we presented it, we only got a lot of nodding and excitement. If your folks don’t believe, then you will be stuck in the mud.

2. Communicate constantly internally and externally.

Pre Covid, we had monitors all around the office stating our vision and mission as well as highlighting wins. We wanted everyone to see progress whether an engineer came up with a new edge application or a sales guy closed a big deal to our customer’s letting us know we had provided them with a wonderful solution. Communicating wins as much as possible no matter how small makes a huge difference.

3. Understand you will make a lot of mistakes but that is OK as long as you keep moving in the right direction.

We came up with our Edge technology, we were super excited so brought about a dozen of our best customers into an all-day briefing. Man we were absolutely head over heels we’d put together a winning product for our customers. So, after we’d finished presenting our latest and greatest advancement in 20 years, crickets. Being a hardware company, we thought like a hardware company so hadn’t even imagined the only question to come out of the group was, “what the hell are we supposed to do with compute power at the edge?” We didn’t have an answer. We thought they would tell us. It was great. Honestly, we finally understood. They wanted us to provide them value and make it easy. That was when we knew we needed software guys more so than hardware.

4. The naysayers are a cancer and if they can’t get on board they should probably not be taken on the journey.

You need believers or you will not succeed. When we started the pivot, we asked folks if they would come along many of them left, which was tough but it allowed us to find others who did believe and they are the leaders taking us forward. It’s no good to have folks grinding out a paycheck. If they are not engaged others will feel it and it pulls down the whole organization.

