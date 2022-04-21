Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,917 in the last 365 days.

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on Illinois' Improved Bond Rating

ILLINOIS, April 21 - Chicago — Today, Illinois received an upgraded bond rating for the second time in less than a year, showing a dramatic upward shift in our state's economy.

When our administration came into office, the fiscal outlook of Illinois was bleak. We had a $3.2 billion deficit and more than $7 billion in unpaid bills. Our state's credit rating was close to bottoming out at junk status. 

Now, Illinois is making an unprecedented economic comeback. Our administration is focused on fiscal responsibility by delivering multiple balanced budgets, cutting through deficits, and ending the last fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus. We have not only strengthened our economy but remain committed to building up the families of Illinois, by providing the resources and support they need.

This is what responsible policymaking looks like, and I commend Governor JB Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Treasurer Michael Frerichs, and the leaders of the General Assembly for steering our state on the right path.

You just read:

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on Illinois' Improved Bond Rating

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.