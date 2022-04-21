Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on Illinois' Improved Bond Rating

ILLINOIS, April 21 - Chicago — Today, Illinois received an upgraded bond rating for the second time in less than a year, showing a dramatic upward shift in our state's economy.

When our administration came into office, the fiscal outlook of Illinois was bleak. We had a $3.2 billion deficit and more than $7 billion in unpaid bills. Our state's credit rating was close to bottoming out at junk status.

Now, Illinois is making an unprecedented economic comeback. Our administration is focused on fiscal responsibility by delivering multiple balanced budgets, cutting through deficits, and ending the last fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus. We have not only strengthened our economy but remain committed to building up the families of Illinois, by providing the resources and support they need.

This is what responsible policymaking looks like, and I commend Governor JB Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Treasurer Michael Frerichs, and the leaders of the General Assembly for steering our state on the right path.