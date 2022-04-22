Sharmin Ali and Emmi Kavander Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried Emmi Kavander, Co-Founder and CEO of Kavanders & Co Candice Georgiadis

Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried. Emmi Kavander, Co-Founder and CEO of Kavanders & Co.

Whenever I have put myself out there, I’ve been told that I won’t have time to date because I am a founder — if I want to make time for you, I will.” — Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Forbes article on the topic of site engagement, part of marketing, with discussion by Candice Georgiadis as a panelist. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get your marketing done right, with a solid plan and ROI.

-

Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

No one taught me how to build a team. I didn’t know that hiring a team, the right set of people, how important that is, that governs the journey of the start-up because it is not a one-man show, it’s a full team show.

I didn’t know that a CEO is not the Chief Executive Officer, it’s the Chief Everything Officer. You end up managing HR, finance, marketing, sales, fundraising, you have to have one finger in tech.

I did know about raising money, but I didn’t know that it was a full-time job. It’s not that easy. It really needs a lot of hard work. You talk to 100 people and end up raising money from one.

No one told me that the customer is king. Without customer validation you can’t sustain. It doesn’t matter how great the product is, unless you have validation from the customers and a steady sales process, you might end up raising a few rounds of capital, but for you to be a successful company, there must be that steady inflow.

Freedom is never free. It is a false statement when they say that when you are an entrepreneur your life is your own. That’s BS. It’s not. Your life is controlled by the stakeholders in the company. I thought if I start a company, I’ll have time for myself and I’ll be able to do things the way I want. I end up doing things the way my investors want. Freedom comes at a massive price, as an entrepreneur you end up paying that price.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

It is important to define success. For me it is the ability to influence someone’s decision making. I have been able to influence the decision making of my customers, my investors, and my team. There’s an element of success that we have accomplished. The best thing that has come from success is being able to create jobs and more opportunities for people, that’s what we’ve been able to do. When salaries go out at month’s end, I feel good about it. We have 35 employees right now; I sleep well knowing that 35 households are running because of me. That is very rewarding and fulfilling, that ability to make someone’s life a happier place. Running a company from the start, having my brain invested in each avenue of the business, one thing I have understood, even if my company fails, I know I will start another one. The kind of lessons I have learned along this journey during the past three years have been tremendous. It has been a huge boost to my confidence. I know I won’t crack under pressure. I know that if I were stranded on a deserted island, I would at least be able to make fire. I will not die.

The full interview is available here

-

Emmi Kavander, Co-Founder and CEO of Kavanders & Co

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It is not necessarily the hardest thing to have your first customer, as it is often said. You may find your first customers from your close circle if they believe you are good at what you are doing. However, you need to go further to find customers and scale your business, which can be much harder than getting started in the first place.

Another thing is the image of being your own boss. Technically, that is true. But without your customers, you have no business. As your livelihood depends on running and building your business, the customer, in certain ways, is your boss. Naturally, you need to keep your boundaries to ensure that you don’t burn out or sell yourself in unfavorable conditions trying to survive, but if you think that you can fully decide your schedule — wait until your biggest customer calls you asking for something really urgent. Once your business is a bit bigger and you potentially have investors and a Board of Directors, you will report to them.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis