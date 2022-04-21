Submit Release
Crews to Perform Bridge Deck Pour on SR-319 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Friday, April 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge over SR-153 to all traffic for contract crews to perform a concrete bridge deck pour. Crews will reopen the bridge to traffic on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the afternoon when this work is completed. Motorists traveling north on SR-153 intending to exit on Amnicola Highway towards Chattanooga State Community College and downtown Chattanooga are encouraged to specially note this closure.

Detour:

Head north on SR-153

Take the exit onto Lake Resort Drive toward Access Road

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Lake Resort Drive

At the second roundabout, take the third exit onto North Access Road

Continue on North Access Road for 1.4 miles

Take a slight right turn onto SR-319 South (Amnicola Highway)

Keep right onto Amnicola Highway South toward downtown Chattanooga

Right turns exiting SR-153 will be allowed through this closure, therefore Kings Road and the Chickamauga Marina will not be affected.

Signage will be posted directing motorists around the closure. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place soon.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

