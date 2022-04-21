MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 11, 2022 to Monday, April 18, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 11, 2022, through Monday, April 18, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 75 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 11, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-048-457

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Mekhi Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-050-529

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-050-530

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-050-560

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kenneth Delonta Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 22-050-620

A Kimber Pro Carry II .45 caliber handgun and a FN Herstal Belgium Five Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Adonis Taylor, of Chicago, IL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-050-683

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-050-726

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, and 19-year-old De Marco Deric Harris, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-763

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Derald Renay Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-050-782

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Thomas Dyson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-050-795

A Ruger P94 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Javonte Ames, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-811

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Eric Seldon-Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-050-815

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Tyrell Thomas Woodruff, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-837

A Canik TP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malachi Rawlings, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Receipt/Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-849

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Stephon Arrington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-912

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Atorrin Tyndle, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-050-916

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tykale Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-050-933

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deonta Maray Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-073

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-051-173

A Harrington & Richardson 732 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-051-200

An Atak Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kejuan Hargrove, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-051-255

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tavon Lee Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-051-277

A Canik TP9 Subcompact Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Daniel Savion Justin Braxton, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-356

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Makai Lewis, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Ziquan Earl Arthur, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-363

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Prince Metonou, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-051-391

A Taurus TCP PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tykia Nashae Bradley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-051-400

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Sylvan Asenito Genus, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Unlawful Entry, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-414

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Nigel Jaboh Austin, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-421

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Brothers Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dejuan Marcell Leonard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-428

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Siquan Doniel Proctor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-480

A Taurus PT111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-051-508

Thursday, April 14, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Eric Mack, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-051-911

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-051-956

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-051-961

A Ruger AR-556 5.56 caliber assault rifle and an American Tactical M1911 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-052-007

Friday, April 15, 2022

A Ranch & Silva 1966 .22 caliber starter pistol and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-035-400

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Water Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old John Kanu, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Destructive Device, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-052-078

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jonathan Nnabugwu, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-052-219

A Grendel CZ-P10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of McKinley Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-052-227

A Ruger SR40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-052-331

Two Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handguns and a Kel-Tec P32 .32 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Stacey Rashad Henson, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Marcus Keontae Gorman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Entry, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-052-461

An Ingnacio Arms Special .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Edwin Cheek, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Bench Warrant, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-052-556

Saturday, April 16, 2022

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Cradle Thomas, of Portsmouth, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-052-771

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 34th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Caitlin Shaheen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-052-857

A Taurus PT-247 Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Malik Walton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-052-925

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Kel-Tec PF9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-052-928

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of University Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Sherwin Frank, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-052-950

Sunday, April 17, 2022

A Glock 40 10mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ajee Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving/Possess a Firearm having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-053-087

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Rasheed Alveron Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, Cruelty to Children, Resisting Arrest, No Permit, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, and Attempt to Commit Robbery. CCN: 22-053-335

A Colt New Police Positive .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block of 17th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-053-442

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Thomas Gethaun, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-053-577

Monday, April 18, 2022

A Springfield Armory 1911 A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Darnell Kinard Jackson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-053-749

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Richard Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Davon Bernard Sargent, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-053-822

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Darryl James, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-053-834

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old William Hunter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-053-860