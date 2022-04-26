Shop LC Celebrates Five Year Anniversary with Beauty Expert and Chemist David Pollock
Special event to feature pioneering skincare brands The Lab Direct and Clinical Result 24.7
It was amazing to me when they said that Shop LC would cut out the middlemen, putting dermatological products within reach of everyone.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is celebrating five years of partnership with David Pollock, the beauty expert responsible for developing brands such as The Lab Direct and Clinical Results 24.7 which are sold on the nationally broadcast home shopping channel.
— David Pollock
“Shop LC seek continuous improvement,” says Rexana Halverson, Senior Beauty Buyer. “David’s commitment to improving standards and setting new expectations reflects how we want to align ourselves in this space.”
For over 20 years, David Pollock has developed innovative solutions for beauty and skincare. By holding to higher product ingredient standards, similar to those of Europe, David pioneered the development of two brands exclusive to Shop LC – The Lab Direct and Clinical Results 24.7 are safe, scientifically advanced skin, hair, and body care products. These products are PEG free, GMO free, paraben free, contain no petrochemicals, are not tested on animals, and are made in the USA.
“I remember when Shop LC offered me an opportunity to combine all my experience, commitment to natural products and innovative technology,” says David Pollock. “It was amazing to me when they said that Shop LC would cut out the middlemen, putting dermatological products within reach of everyone.”
Shop LC is recognizing David’s achievements during special times on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29. Products will be featured as Today’s Leading Value (TLV), including The Lab Direct Vitamin C Booster, Clinical Results 24.7 PM Rest, Relax & Renew, and Clinical Results 24.7 AM Advanced Wrinkle Defense.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
