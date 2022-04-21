FW: VT Route 12 OPEN - Hartland

From: Mercon, Christopher <Christopher.Mercon@vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, April 21, 2022 3:16 PM To: Pippin, Sabrianna <Sabrianna.Pippin@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: VT Route 12 Closed - Hartland

VT 12 in Hartland North of Barron Hill RD. is now OPEN to traffic, drive with care as GMP is still working in the area.