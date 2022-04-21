St Albans / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2001984

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 207

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Crystal Smith

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stacy Gaudette

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Moderate injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 207 at Woods Hill Rd in the Town of Swanton. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Woods Hill rd and failed to yield to traffic on VT-207. Operators of both vehicles were transported to Northwest Medical Center for their injuries. Troopers on scene were assisted by Mississquoi Valley Rescue and Swanton Fire Department. VT-207 in this area was shut down briefly while the vehicles were removed.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993