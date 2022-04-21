Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,900 in the last 365 days.

St Albans / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A2001984                    

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans                        

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 207

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear     

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Crystal Smith

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai   

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stacy Gaudette

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Moderate injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 207 at Woods Hill Rd in the Town of Swanton. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Woods Hill rd and failed to yield to traffic on VT-207. Operators of both vehicles were transported to Northwest Medical Center for their injuries. Troopers on scene were assisted by Mississquoi Valley Rescue and Swanton Fire Department. VT-207 in this area was shut down briefly while the vehicles were removed.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans / MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.