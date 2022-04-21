St Albans / MV Crash
CASE#: 22A2001984
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 207
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Crystal Smith
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stacy Gaudette
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Moderate injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1338 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 207 at Woods Hill Rd in the Town of Swanton. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Woods Hill rd and failed to yield to traffic on VT-207. Operators of both vehicles were transported to Northwest Medical Center for their injuries. Troopers on scene were assisted by Mississquoi Valley Rescue and Swanton Fire Department. VT-207 in this area was shut down briefly while the vehicles were removed.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993