Columbia Advisory Group Adds Extended Detection and Response to IT Managed Service Portfolio with Abacode Partnership

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas-based Columbia Advisory Group (CAG), a leading provider of IT Managed and Cybersecurity Services, today announced the expansion of its services via a partnership with Abacode, a leading provider of managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

The partnership between CAG and Abacode will allow clients to one-stop-shop for specialized IT Managed Services, Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC), Virtual CISO services and managed XDR services to analyze data breaches as they occur.

As organizations face increasing threats of ransomware, data breach, and phishing, they must simultaneously upgrade their governance and compliance activities to minimize risk while simultaneously detecting and responding to breaches as they arise to understand, contain and prevent them. This capability requires increasingly scarce competent cybersecurity leadership and specialized, virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) services that can investigate problems in real-time and provide visibility across the enterprise of controls compliance.

“Our many public-sector, educational, manufacturing, and health care clients already rely upon CAG for cybersecurity guidance and IT expertise. CAG is pleased to bolster our leading Cybersecurity practice by offering 24x7x365 SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 XDR services via our partner, Abacode. In this time of increasing global attacks, it is critical to have around-the-clock eyes on the network,” said David McLaughlin, President and CEO of Columbia Advisory Group.

“Abacode is constantly striving to push the technology industry forward by partnering with top-notch leaders in the MSP space,” said Greg Chevalier, Senior Vice President – Partners and Sales Strategy for Abacode. “Partnering with Columbia Advisory Group ensures that clients not only have their information technology operations humming along at peak efficiency with their managed services but now includes Abacode’s Managed Detection and Response and Security Operations Center support.”

About Columbia Advisory Group:

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a well-respected Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. CAG’s team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments, including many institutions of higher education, state agencies, and Fortune 500 customers. By focusing on practical solutions and straightforward analysis, CAG’s team supports many regulatory and economic environments and organizations of all sizes. Practice specialty areas include Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, IT Service Management, Application Management and A/V Services. Whether a client is high-growth or economically challenged, CAG can improve business outcomes with IT insight and support. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com.

About Abacode

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and benefit from our expert Extended Detection and Response capabilities. Offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at insight@abacode.com