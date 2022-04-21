Submit Release
Vido's Health & Beauty USA is Part of the Growing Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.

Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Moisturize, Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines and Alleviate Inflammation

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Skincare Brand Stands Out Because it Uses Hemp Seed Oil

People, especially women, are searching for healthier alternatives when they shop for beauty and personal care products.”
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Hemp Seed Oil herbal skincare products are part of a burgeoning beauty and cosmetics industry.

Mordor Intelligence predicts that the beauty and personal care products sector should grow 5.12 percent annually through 2027,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “More Americans are focused on skincare products.

“While the pandemic temporarily hurt sales of beauty and personal care products, the sector has recently seen a spike in sales,” Plummer added. “People, especially women, are searching for healthier alternatives when they shop for beauty and personal care products.

“More people are searching for nature-inspired ingredients that are plant-based, natural, and cruelty-free,” Plummer added. “Almost 60 percent of women in the U.S. are looking for natural skincare.”

Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said skincare personal care products are the best-selling items on the market.

“CapitalCounselor.com reported that the beauty industry will remain strong even during a weak economy,” he added.

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:

● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion with HSO, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Macadamia, and Jojoba.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream with HSO provides intensive moisturizing care with a high concentration of Hyaluronic Acid.
● Repairing Hand Cream hydrates the skin with HSO and Almond Oils.

Iva Plummer said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance the skin’s appearance.

“Today’s consumers are looking for skincare products, such as our Hemp Seed Oil skincare products,” Iva Plummer said. “Our products combine Hemp Seed Oil with natural ingredients, such as Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan and other natural oils.”

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.

For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
561-544-0719
email us here

