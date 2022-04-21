Space Force Association launches Texas Chapter
The SFA Central Region is excited about our latest Chapter to launch - from deep in the heart of Texas, which hosts a rich space culture. SFA Texas Chapter is a go for launch!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announced the launch of the SFA Texas Chapter. The inaugural meeting takes place on Friday, May 13th (5 -8 pm) at the Capital Factory, Center for Defense Innovation (710 Brazos St – 8th floor, Austin, TX). Get involved with the space community, stay informed on policy, and network with military, industry, and educational leaders.
— Joseph Guzman, VP SFA Central Region
Membership is open to both military and civilians. All are welcome at the meeting to learn more, or you can Click Here for more information or join.
About The Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association. The SFA's sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Capital Factory
Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas. They meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to their first investors, employees, mentors, and customers. To learn more about Capital Factory's virtual membership, visit www.capitalfactory.com.
