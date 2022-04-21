Dr. Lorenzo E. Marchese, Jr. Named 2022 ICA Chiropractor of the Year
Award is the highest honor in the chiropractic profession.
Dr. Marchese is one of the finest, shining examples of Give, Love, Serve, Do....in his nature, and fashion, he was shocked and humbled. I am so proud to call him a colleague and more so friend.”FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Lorenzo E. “Larry” Marchese has been awarded the organization’s highest honor, the ICA Chiropractor of the Year for 2022 during the ICA Annual Convention this month. Dr. Marchese maintains an active chiropractic practice in Nutley, NJ where he resides with his wife, Debbie.
— Dr. Selina Sigafoose Jackson, ICA Board President
Dr. Marchese has a long history of volunteerism within the chiropractic profession and the ICA. He currently serves on the ICA Board of Directors, where he is a member of the Executive Committee. He previously served as Chairman of the ICA Representative Assembly, having been elected by his peers when he served as the Representative for New Jersey. As Chairman, he mentored representatives from every state, and over 52 countries where the ICA has membership. Dr. Marchese received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1983 from Life University and is a past member of their Board of Trustees.
Upon the selection, Dr. Selina Sigafoose-Jackson, ICA Board President stated, “Dr. Marchese is one of the finest, shining examples of Give, Love, Serve, Do. I felt honored to have witnessed Dr. Larry receive the award and, in his nature, and fashion, he was shocked and humbled. I am so proud to call him a colleague and more so friend. Much deserved.”
Professor Hugo V. Gibson, DC, FICA President of the Distinguished Fellows of the ICA provided, “To be nominated by your peers for the Chiropractor of the Year is an honor all by itself. To be elected by the members of the Distinguished Fellows of the ICA to be the Chiropractor of the Year is indeed a very special honor. It is the highest honor that a chiropractor can be accorded in the world. Sincere congratulations to Dr. Larry Marchese on having been elected as the 2022 ICA Chiropractor of the Year.”
About the Award: The ICA Chiropractor of the Year Award was created by ICA’s Founder Dr. BJ Palmer in 1950 and presented annually to one exceptional individual who has distinguished themselves throughout their career through extraordinary service to the ICA and the chiropractic profession. Its recipient is elected during the annual meeting of the Distinguished Fellows of the ICA held in conjunction with the Association’s annual meetings.
About the ICA: The International Chiropractors Association is the oldest continuously active international chiropractic organization. Established in 1926 by the developer of chiropractic, Dr. B.J. Palmer, the ICA represents practitioners, educators, students, and lay persons worldwide who are dedicated to the chiropractic profession. The ICA has traditionally been and continues to be recognized as representing the moderate voice of the chiropractic profession.
The ICA represents and promotes the interests of chiropractic, chiropractors, and the patients they serve through advocacy, research, communication, and education. The ICA Mission is to protect and promote chiropractic throughout the world as a distinct health care profession predicated upon its unique philosophy, science, and art of subluxation detection and correction.
