Crews to Perform Pipe Replacement on SR-312 in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Friday, April 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. ET through Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with Old Harrison Circle to replace a failed drainage pipe. Local traffic will detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs will be posted. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

