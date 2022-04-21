Crews to Perform Pipe Replacement on SR-312 in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Friday, April 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. ET through Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with Old Harrison Circle to replace a failed drainage pipe. Local traffic will detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs will be posted. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

