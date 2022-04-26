EnginSoft USA to Sponsor CTI Symposium
Experts in CAE to display particle-method CFD and multibody dynamics software at automotive EV and HEV drive focused conference
We are excited to sponsor CTI SYMPOSIUM USA for the first time, we strive to provide solutions for the challenges the drivetrain community are facing.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, announced they will be a Sponsor of CTI SYMPOSIUM USA. The conference will be held May 18-19, 2022 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.
CTI SYMPOSIUM USA is the place for companies, engineers, and innovators to get updated on latest technical developments and applications on automotive EV and HEV drives and components. Attendees will be able to exchange experiences, discuss technologies and strategies with automotive experts from USA, Asia, and Europe. There will be expert-led plenary and technology sessions as well as expert discussions and product showcases representing the full range from complete drivetrain systems to components and engineering services.
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metal machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
“We are excited to sponsor CTI SYMPOSIUM USA for the first time, we strive to provide solutions for the challenges the drivetrain community are facing,” stated Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA. “With over 250 highly qualified engineers worldwide we offer expertise in a variety of engineering simulation technologies including MBD, CFD, FEA, and more. Our team can help accelerate the process of transformation towards electric mobility.”
EnginSoft USA helps companies identify where, when, and how simulation can make a difference to their business. They don't just select the best available combination of commercial software packages that fit their clients' specific needs; they add value by showing companies how to use these products to achieve the best possible simulation model. Two of their solutions will be highlighted and demonstrated at CTIL SYMPOSIUM USA; these are Particleworks and RecurDyn.
Particleworks is one of the leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. The cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics. With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process.
RecurDyn is a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software focused on Flexible Multibody Dynamics (MBD), with extended multiphysics capabilities. RecurDyn combines the power of an optimized recursive solver with superior contact technology, providing best-in-class simulation performances. The effectiveness of RecurDyn really comes out when approaching large-scale multibody models, including multiple contacts and flexible bodies.
Along with the powerful solver, RecurDyn features a natural Windows-based User Interface which is intuitive and easy to use, as well as a custom application development environment which enables users to automate complicated and/or tedious tasks.
Learn more about CTI SYMPOSIUM USA at https://drivetrain-symposium.world.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
