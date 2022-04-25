Preeti Rao awarded the ‘Women Transforming India 2021’ by Niti Aayog and United Nations

Preeti Rao, Founder & CEO of Weljii

Preeti Rao is known as the harbinger of change within the health and wellness industry, and the creator of the health and wellness coaching domain within India.

Weljii empowers engaging result-based Health coaching sessions, to empower individuals and Corporates with a perpetually healthy and happy state of the body, mind and soul.” — Preeti Rao, Founder & CEO of Weljii

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preeti Rao is the Founder & CEO of Weljii, India’s Leading Health and Wellness Coaching solutions provider . She has recently conferred the ‘Women Transforming India Award’ in an annual event supported by the United Nations in India, the Indian government website MyGov, and NITI Aayog, to honour “exceptional women entrepreneurs, who are breaking the glass ceiling and challenging stereotypes”.What’s challenging Health & Wellness in India today?The meaning of health is often perceived as the absence of disease or infirmity. Additionally, with the focus of healthcare professionals primarily on diagnosis and treatment, the vitality of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness has been sadly neglected. An unhealthy populace adds a severe burden on the spending on Healthcare for India.The need for Health & Wellness Coaches in IndiaEmpowering the eight Dimensions of wellness include physical, emotional, environmental, social, financial, occupational, spiritual and intellectual wellness. All these dimensions of wellness need equal attention to flourish in all facets of life.Preeti Rao, Founder & CEO of Weljii, says, “Health and Wellness Coaching is the need of the hour today. As India faces the impact of a growing economy and rapidly growing urban centres, the shift in lifestyles has resulted in greater stress on our health balance. Incorrect lifestyle choices give rise to many lifestyle diseases and have added a burden to the already stressed medical fraternity due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Health and Wellness Coaching is the most effective way to address this great gap. Weljii empowers engaging result-based Health coaching sessions to empower individuals and Corporates with a perpetually healthy and happy state of the body, mind and soul.”Preeti further says, “Training more and more Health and Wellness coaches is the need for the hour. The ‘Weljii Institute is the first-ever institute in India to offer Health and Wellness Coaching Training and Certificate Programs . It brings together extensive research with international expertise and recognition that feeds an inclusive ecosystem of education (delivered Online & Offline). Each coach impacts hundreds of lives each year, and this is where a real change is beginning to be visible.”Domestic and International recognitionA new milestone was unlocked in July 2021, when Weljii was felicitated with international recognition for having met the stringent quality standards set by NBHWC, USA, in its training & program deliverables. Weljii gained appreciable domestic recognition with the collaboration of the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC works under the ambit of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and has identified Health and Wellness Coaching as the top 5 skills it wishes to up-skill within the Healthcare domain.The more significant impact of the Weljii Ecosystem on individuals, coaches, and organisationsWeljii as a pioneer of health and wellness coaching in India, has an impressive impact on an individual level, on the coaches, and on an organisational level. A visible yearly impact on 1.5 lakh individuals is testimony to the more significant impact on our communities! As individuals translate into happier and healthier families, this improves their work, personal, or social life. Organisations focusing on employee wellness have considerable benefits , including a more efficient workforce and lesser disruptions at work, translating into a faster growth pattern. On the other hand, the coaches have more significant skill-building and a more visible impact.About Preeti RaoPreeti has been recognised for introducing the domain of health & wellness coaching in India with many awards, including ‘India’s Outstanding Young Women Health Entrepreneur Award’ by ASSOCHAM. She was also awarded the ‘Best Wellness Coach’ by Navi Mumbai Chamber of Commerce 2021.Preeti’s 20+ years of National & International experience have enabled her to blend scientific rigour with holistic self-care emphasising mind/body/spirit wholeness. Her expertise lies in integrative health, exercise physiology, nutrition, wellness coaching, and health coaching, beyond stress management, corporate wellness programs, integrated and complementary medicine, healthy ageing and global health. Recognised as an advocate of change globally, she can be regularly seen as an eminent speaker and panellist at media and industry events.Some of her Highlights & Recognition are listed below:• Integrative Health Expert, USA• Wellness Management Expert, USA• Internationally renowned Health & Wellness Coach & Consultant• Former Reebok Brand Ambassador, India.• Head, Health & Wellness Department, Max HospitalsMoving forwardWith a greater need for health and wellness coaches at the forefront, Weljii empowers a healthier India while building awareness and utilising a highly personalised approach to address the root cause of diseases and ultimately reducing the overall disease burden on the nation. As Weljii’s impact brings holistic and optimised health and wellness to all in an unbiased way, Weljii continues to strive and work to impact not only the affluent, but the efforts are steadily trickling down to the remotest populace within India.

Preeti Rao's journey now on Good News Today!