Route 3001 Wheeling Creek Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 3001 (Wheeling Creek Road) located in Richhill Township, Greene County. The closure will be located near the intersection of Route 3001 (Wheeling Creek Road) and Route 4002 (Crabapple Road). Work will begin on Monday, April 25 with an anticipated completion date of Monday, October 3, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace the existing structure that carries Route 3001 (Wheeling Creek Road) over Crabapple Creek. Work will also include approach roadway improvements both north and south of the bridge along with drainage upgrades.

A posted detour will be in place using Route 4003 (Veterans Road) and Route 3001 (Majorsville Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Greene, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #