Route 1050 Buchanan Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure on Route 1050 (Buchanan Road) located in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Pletcher Road and Melcroft Road. The closure will begin Monday, April 25 and is anticipated to reopen Friday, May 6, weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 1050 (Melcroft Road), Route 1058 (County Line Road), Route 711/Route 381, Route 1054 (Imel Road) and Route 1009 (White Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Fayette counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #